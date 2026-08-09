Penthouses for sale in Faro, Portugal

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Penthouses in Faro, Portugal

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Loule
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Quarteira
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10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,91M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,61M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,54M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$1,89M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,64M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,54M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,32M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
We present an exclusive development comprising 38 luxury flats, available in 2, 3, 4 and 4+1…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this penthouse is a real gem of mo…
$2,90M
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Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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