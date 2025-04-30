Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
9
Lagos
30
Loule
52
Olhao
46
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning new apartment in Portimão, Al…
$452,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom apartment in Faro, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms, wa…
$249,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 2-bedroom apartment offers a perfect blend o…
$442,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 104 square meters, two balconies of 3 and 6 square meter…
$498,318
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$798,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/5
Location, Location, Location ! Spacious and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with southe…
$433,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Faro

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go