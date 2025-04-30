Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
9
Lagos
30
Loule
52
Olhao
46
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 144 square meters (116 square meters of living spac…
$416,621
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 88 m2, balcony of 22 m2, in a new exclusive condominium, which combin…
$413,377
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 94 square meters, an open terrace of 42 square met…
$673,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Magnificent apartment with a large terrace and swimming pool in Lagos.3 bedroom apartment wi…
$651,211
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Enjoy the comfort of a new building in Tavira - a new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area …
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Faro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedroom apartment of 113 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking and balcony of 33 sq.m., located…
$486,992
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
New 3 bedroom apartment a short walk from the centre of São Brás de Alportel.Tastefully deco…
$374,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
New apartment for sale, with a terrace of 26 m2, built from high-quality materials in a priv…
$379,401
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 159 square meters, with balconies of 66 square meters an…
$532,294
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$798,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Faro

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go