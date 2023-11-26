Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Germany

Residential properties for sale in Germany

Hesse
34
Bavaria
33
Berlin
27
North Rhine-Westphalia
27
Munich
22
Frankfurt
12
Baden-Württemberg
11
Lower Saxony
10
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Frankfurt Oder, Germany
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Frankfurt Oder, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/8
€112,000
Multilevel apartments in Bochum, Germany
Multilevel apartments
Bochum, Germany
Area 46 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
3 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€228,300
2 room apartment in Kaarst, Germany
2 room apartment
Kaarst, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€259,000
4 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
4 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
€159,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
€267,000
3 room apartment in Moenchengladbach, Germany
3 room apartment
Moenchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€150,000
2 room apartment in Essen, Germany
2 room apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€129,000
1 room apartment in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
1 room apartment
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
€120,000
3 room apartment in Elze, Germany
3 room apartment
Elze, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€225,000
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€180,000
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€270,000
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€320,000
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€285,000
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
€340,000
Apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
Apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 85 m²
€389,000
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€477,000
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
€420,000
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€299,000
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€294,500
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
€385,000
1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€220,000
1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description: the apartment was demolished in 2023 quartra area 26 m2 high floor 1 fl…
€130,000
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€895,000
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€400,000
Property types in Germany

apartments
houses

Properties features in Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

About Germany

With a history spanning more than 2000 years, Germany today is one of the most popular countries in the world when it comes to tourism. Situated in Western Europe, the nation is dotted with various cities that are culturally and historically significant. Infamously known for its role in the world wars, present-day Germany also has a lot of world war memorabilia and museums.

Apart from being known for its vast and rich history, Germany also attracts a fair share of adventure seekers through its winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, bobsledding, among others. The nation has diverse landscapes ranging from mountainous terrains to seaside resorts, beaches, and lakes. There are also many theme routes set up throughout various parts of Germany that let tourists experience first hand the culture and history of the region.

Real estate investment

In many key areas and regions, Germany is attracting a large number of both foreign and local investors when it comes to real estate. The main reason behind its popularity is the fast-growing economy and demand due to increased tourism. Whether you are looking to buy a new home, or just buy a property as an investment, options in Germany are high yielding properties that have a lot of potential for growth and development.

As there are no restrictions for foreigners buying property within the country, the entire process is relatively straightforward and easy. There are many reliable sites and agencies you can consider to get access to property deals for sale throughout the nation. From picturesque houses in the heart of bustling cities to isolated sites that can let you get back in touch with mother nature, Germany has a lot to offer if you are considering to buy real estate. The scenic landscapes, rich culture, and friendly atmosphere make it one of the best places to live in.

