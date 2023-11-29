How can one get a job in Germany? A guide with all the details

Germany now employs about 9.5 million foreign professionals, which is about 12% of the total labor force. However, the country needs more skilled migrants. So how can a foreigner find a job in Germany and get officially employed? Where should one look for vacancies, and what salary can be expeted on average? We tell you all about it in our detailed guide.

Is it possible to find a job in Germany, and how can one do it?

Germany is one of those countries that is progressively making it easier for foreigners from third countries to move to Germany. An important step on this path was the final approval of the updated Skilled Immigration Act in July 2023.

Key changes that are already being worked on include lowering the earnings limit for the Blue Card , introducing an Opportunity Card with a points system, and easing the rules for people with higher education and professional experience. For example, all foreigners with higher education will be able to get any qualified job, and foreigners with at least two years of experience in a particular field will be able to immigrate to Germany.

Of course, the easing of conditions for the re-location of foreign workers in Germany was not accidental; the number of open vacancies in the country reached historical figures, namely 2 million at the moment. Basically, the country lacks people in the fields of agriculture, transportation, and construction.

What do I need to work as a foreigner in Germany?

At the moment, the following are the main criteria for legal employment in Germany:

A valid work visa or residence permit

The type of visa or residence permit depends on your nationality and the type of job you are applying for. For example, if you are a highly skilled worker, you may qualify for a Blue Card. If you are coming to Germany to study and then work, you can get a student visa with a work permit.

To obtain a work visa, you will need to submit a number of documents, including your passport, visa application form, proof of qualifications, and work experience. You may also be required to submit an offer from a German employer.

More information on visa requirements can be found on the website of the German Federal Foreign Office.

Recognized diploma or degree

If you plan to work in Germany in a regulated profession, for example, as a doctor, engineer, or teacher, you need to have a diploma or degree that is recognized in Germany. You can check this status on the Federal Government's Information Portal on the Recognition of Foreign Professional Qualifications .

Sufficient German language skills

Although many companies in Germany offer jobs in English, it is still useful to have at least a basic knowledge of German. At the very least, this will make it easier to communicate with potential employers and colleagues. In addition, without German, it will be more difficult to find a job in a competitive field such as engineering or finance.

Popular jobs and average salaries

Doctors are still the highest-paid professionals in Germany, while hospitality workers are the opposite. The average gross salary for German employees is currently €43,800.

Here is a table of popular jobs and average salaries in Germany in 2023:

Vacancy Average salary per year (gross) Doctor €93,800 Pilot €93,499 Lawyer €81,254 University professor €74,200 Management consultant €54,000 Engineer €52,600 IT specialist €52,000 HR specialist €47,840 A specialist in finance, insurance or banking €45,552 Sales Manager €42,847 Health and social services specialist €37,778 Commercial/logistics specialist €37,670

Source: Stepstone.de Salary Report 2023

Meanwhile, according to this report, men working in Germany earn about 13% more than women.

Top shortage occupations in Germany

Here's a list of the occupations with the highest labor shortages:

Animal husbandry

Forestry

Gardening

Tire vulcanization

Woodworking, furniture making

Metalwork

Automation

Geodesic works

Finishing and plastering works

Glazing

Pipeline construction

Mechanical engineering, apparatus, and container construction

Railway infrastructure maintenance

Catering

Bus and streetcar drivers

In which German cities can you earn more?

Here are the six German cities with the highest average salaries in the country:

Stuttgart: €54,100. Frankfurt am Main: €54,000. Karlsruhe: €49,600 Hamburg: €48,100. Baden-Württemberg: €48,000.

Overall, the gap between East and West is 15% (excluding Berlin): the average salary in East Germany is €38,700, and in West Germany it is €45,500.

Stuttgart tops the city ranking with €54,100, followed by Frankfurt am Main (€54,000) and Karlsruhe (€49,600).

How and where should one look for a job in Germany?

If we reduce the process of labor immigration to Germany to a few steps, here are the main ones:

Searching for a job. Conclusion of an employment contract with an employer, on the basis of which an invitation is issued. Opening a national work visa. Arrival in the country, requesting a residence permit. Getting a job.

There are several ways to look for a job in Germany, both online and offline.

Online

Platforms that publish job advertisements. The most popular ones include Indeed.de, Stepstone.de, Monster.de, Kimeta.de, Berufsstart.de, Arbeitsagentur.de (website of the Federal Employment Agency), and Xing.com (German-language social network for professionals).

Company websites. Many companies also post their job openings on their own websites.

Recruitment agencies. There are a number of recruitment agencies that specialize in placing job seekers in Germany.

Offline