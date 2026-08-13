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Residential properties for sale in Haar, Germany

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Eglfing, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Eglfing, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$662,289
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