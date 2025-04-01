Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myory
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Myory, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Myory, Belarus
House
Myory, Belarus
Area 197 m²
$110,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Myory, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Myory, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
A great cottage is sold in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus in Miora. The p…
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes