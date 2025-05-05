Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Zaslonauka, Belarus
House
Zaslonauka, Belarus
Area 60 m²
The house is sold at the address of AG. Zabolotye, st. Zarechny 10,. House Square: total 60 …
$8,000
Townhouse in Dacnaa, Belarus
Townhouse
Dacnaa, Belarus
Area 126 m²
I will sell the townhouse, the village of Dachnaya, Orshansky district, Moskovskoye, for exa…
$56,000
Cottage in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale 2 storey cottage at the address: Novy Khorobrovo 12 (R-m Zamostye) , located on a p…
$36,000
