Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dalekauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Exclusive offer:   residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual place on t…
$74,800
Leave a request
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Plot, 25 acres, high, flat It's privately owned. and is located in one of the most picturesq…
$199,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes