Belarus
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
Advertise
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
17
Residential
9516
Moscow International Property Show
Apartment in Belarus
5156
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Belarus
4360
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
630
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Property from owners
7
Find an Agent in Belarus
62
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
2977
All commercial properties in Belarus
2977
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Established business
Investment Properties in Belarus
Property from owners
6
Find an Agent in Belarus
62
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental in Belarus
8
Apartment
House
Commercial property
Long-term rental in Belarus
48
Property from owners
Apartment
House
Commercial property
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
19
All news
Company news
Analytics
Interview
Personal experience
Buying real estate
Taxes
Job
Life abroad
Investments
Visas
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Français
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Eng
USD
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Cookie settings