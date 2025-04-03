Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Braslaw, Belarus

3 bedroom apartment in Braslaw, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
A apartment in a two-apartment blocked house in the picturesque G. Braslav on Sovetskaya Str…
$42,000
Apartment 20 rooms in Braslaw, Belarus
Apartment 20 rooms
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 100 m²
Sanatorium on the shore of O. Drivyati (Braslav lakes)! section 3 hectares! the sanatori…
$275,000
1 room apartment in Braslaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is located in a picturesque location, providing a combination of privacy and conve…
$57,990
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 266 m²
House for sale in Braslav on Gagarina Street (first coastline).Braslav region is famous for …
$85,000
Apartment in Braslaw, Belarus
Apartment
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in a two-apartment blocked house in the picturesque city of Braslav on So…
$42,000
