Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Maladzyechna District
Residential properties for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus
Maladzyechna
62
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
32
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
32
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
24
Radashkovichy
14
Miasocki sielski Saviet
13
cyscinski sielski Saviet
11
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
8
Haradocki sielski Saviet
7
Chazouski sielski Saviet
6
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
5
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet
4
Palacanski sielski Saviet
4
Markauski sielski Saviet
3
225 properties total found
3 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 23,525
Sale of 3-room apartment in the village of Krasnoye! Address: Krasnoye, Privokzalnaya St., 6…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,430
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 54,199
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 28,049
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,881
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,834
Plot for sale in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, 1st Worker per. 武 不 Sale of the sit…
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,148
House for sale 7 kilometers from Molodechno! Address: d. Gruzdovo, st. Central ⁇ 知 …
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 6,334
Spacious house for relaxation and accommodation! Address: d. Kings ⁇ 知 About your future …
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 17,644
Spacious one-room apartment in the village of Chist! Address: p. Clean, st. Maxim Bogdanovic…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 31,578
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 40,626
3 bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, V. Gostinets St., 7…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,835
Three bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in a brick house in the center of Molodechno Addres…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,502
3 room apartment
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 24,340
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 48,860
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,006
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 39,722
Three bedroom apartment with repair in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya ➜ 惧…
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 42,074
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich. 武ap …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,953
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 32,483
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
27 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,106
House
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
75 m²
€ 10,405
Strong well-groomed log house! Address: ah. Yakhimovshchina, st. Khmelevaya ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,958
House with a large area near the ag. Berezinskoe! Address: Kizilovo ⁇ 知In which house you…
House
Dubrava, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,338
Logged cozy house in Molodechno district. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Kostelnaya. 武 House is b…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,215
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 16,196
Ready cozy two-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ST Green Hills ➜ Excellent cot…
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,102
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 32,112
武 Dobrotny house with a plot in Molodechno district. Address: ST "Voskhod-92" The ho…
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,434
House for sale with a plot in a gardening partnership Address: ST Builder ⁇ 知In which hou…
