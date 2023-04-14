Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
62
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
32
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
32
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
24
Radashkovichy
14
Miasocki sielski Saviet
13
cyscinski sielski Saviet
11
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
8
225 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Krasnaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 23,525
Sale of 3-room apartment in the village of Krasnoye! Address: Krasnoye, Privokzalnaya St., 6…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,430
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 54,199
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
1 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 28,049
1 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,881
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,834
Plot for sale in Molodechno  Address: Molodechno, 1st Worker per. 武 不 Sale of the sit…
Housein Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,148
House for sale 7 kilometers from Molodechno!  Address: d. Gruzdovo, st. Central ⁇ 知 …
Housein Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 6,334
Spacious house for relaxation and accommodation! Address: d. Kings ⁇ 知 About your future …
1 room apartmentin cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 17,644
Spacious one-room apartment in the village of Chist! Address: p. Clean, st. Maxim Bogdanovic…
2 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,578
3 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 40,626
 3 bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, V. Gostinets St., 7…
3 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,835
Three bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in a brick house in the center of Molodechno Addres…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,502
3 room apartmentin Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 24,340
2 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,860
2 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,006
3 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,722
Three bedroom apartment with repair in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya ➜ 惧…
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 42,074
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich.  武ap …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,953
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
2 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,483
2 room apartmentin Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,106
Housein Jachimouscyna, Belarus
House
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
75 m²
€ 10,405
Strong well-groomed log house! Address: ah. Yakhimovshchina, st. Khmelevaya ⁇ 知 About you…
Housein Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,958
House with a large area near the ag. Berezinskoe! Address: Kizilovo ⁇ 知In which house you…
Housein Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,338
Logged cozy house in Molodechno district. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Kostelnaya. 武 House is b…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,215
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 16,196
Ready cozy two-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ST Green Hills  ➜ Excellent cot…
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,102
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
Housein Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 32,112
武 Dobrotny house with a plot in Molodechno district.  Address: ST "Voskhod-92" The ho…
Housein Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,434
House for sale with a plot in a gardening partnership Address: ST Builder ⁇ 知In which hou…

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

