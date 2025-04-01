Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
House in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$11,500
House in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
$23,500
House in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$6,000
Cottage in Rahazy, Belarus
Cottage
Rahazy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
$270,000
House in Chazova, Belarus
House
Chazova, Belarus
Area 95 m²
$42,000
House in Chazova, Belarus
House
Chazova, Belarus
Area 155 m²
$57,500
Properties features in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

