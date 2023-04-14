Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Residential properties for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus
Clear all
192 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 27,054
For sale 2-storey house with a readiness of 78% and an area of 149.6m2 in the village.…
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
103 m²
€ 77,814
New modern one-story house for the price of an apartment in Minsk. It is possible to equip t…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 20,811
Come and rest. 24 km from MKAD. R-n Ostroshitsky town. Does not require investment.&nb…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 36,102
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 57,004
Two-story log house in a quiet, picturesque place. Large area with fruit trees and a pond. O…
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
Dreamed of their own house, built according to the latest modern technologies in the laconic…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 54,199
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, smoke, endless noise and dream of spending time …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 10,858
The Medik Garden Partnership is located 30 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direction. You can eq…
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 37,912
2-storey apartment in Logoisk on the street Sovetskaya Address: Logoisk, st. Sovetskaya, d. …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,692
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
House
Lahoza, Belarus
123 m²
€ 107,583
For sale the perfect home for a happy life! Address: d. Logosa, st. Podgornaya ⁇ 知 About …
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,243
House for sale in Logoisk district. Address: d. Run. 武 log house outside the city, where fr…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 33,931
Family house for sale in ST Gayana! Address: ST "Gayany". ➜ Spacious two-story house for a …
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 15,834
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Zakalyuzhye. 武 Warm brick house for love…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 8,596
The distance from MKAD is 22 km, the forest is nearby, 8 acres. Bus, shop, seasonal water. G…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
89 m²
€ 60,623
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 125.6 m2 with an attic floor of a galvanized beam…
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 407,168
For sale cottage by the forest ( 25 km from MKAD ). Convenient departure from Minsk, 5…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 34,383
House with a large area by the river! Address: d. Montchaki, st. Central Especially for you,…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,001
One-level house in the landscaped urban village of Pleshchenitsa with convenient transport l…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,241
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse, pool! Address: ST Second 武Atmospheric Three-Leve…
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 31,669
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,247
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 14,025
One-level house on a plot of 18 acres in the village. Cutter! Address: d. Cutter 武 Complet…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 95,006
A wonderful wooden house for sale in the village. Banner of the Logoisk district. Great inve…
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 36,193
Duplex house in a cozy group. Cribs! Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Merkusheva. ➜ Re…
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 9,863
House with a beautiful fruiting garden in the village of Krokva Address: d. Crocva, per. Lak…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 40,717
A comfortable and ready-to-living one-story residential building of 117.1 m2 with 3 living r…
House
Zadorje, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,572
House for sale in the agricultural town of Zadorje, Logoisky district. The material of the w…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 126,584
House
Lahoza, Belarus
78 m²
€ 37,098
Residential building for sale with repair in the village. Logosa of the Logoisk district, 5 …
