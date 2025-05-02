Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We bring to your attention a house located in a beautiful place called “Belarusian Switzerla…
$17,200
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The house adjacent to the reserve is located in a quiet place where you can relax from the b…
$75,500
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Budget cottage for a friendly family! Logoshchina has always been famous for its forests, m…
$8,600
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Cozy house with its own bathhouse ❤️A cozy house with a bath and a spacious plot. Address: D…
$41,900
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$76,000
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale is a village house with a plot of 25 acres, located in the Logoi district, Janushko…
$29,900
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 235 m²
I will sell a house in a beautiful place in a small quiet village of Zabichi. In the immedia…
$57,900
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
A house for rest and accommodation is for sale. Finished. There's a shop in the village. Nea…
$7,700
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
It is sold in the Myadel direction.35 km from Moscow, 25 km to Logoysk, 22 km to the ski res…
$14,900
