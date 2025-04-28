Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Lahojsk
6
Pleshchanitsy
4
16 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale in Logoysk, on Minsky street 17A, 32 km from Moscow, a cozy one-room apartment with…
$44,900
Apartment 12 rooms in Akalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment 12 rooms
Akalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a ready-made business lake Kargavshchina 12 hectares, near the village of Okolovo, b…
$95,000
5 room apartment in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/3
Townhouse is located in Logozhesk - one of the most respectable places to live - the perfect…
$275,000
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of the city. The sleeves in the indust…
$16,000
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy, bright 2-room apartment in Pleschenitsa, with a well-developed infrastructu…
$18,500
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 1/2 share in a 2-room apartment in GP. Pearls, per. Industrial, 19 Key characterist…
$7,000
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
You just have to see it and you will fall in love with this apartment.A unique option in the…
$51,000
3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold in Gp. Snakes cozy original 3-room apartment on the first floor of a 2-storey house. In…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Malya Nastanavicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malya Nastanavicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment in ag. Little Nestanichi! ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment, ready to …
$11,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a large (84.2 sq m) apartment in a brick house with an improved layout. Living area…
$69,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a large, three-room apartment with a convenient layout .Rooms on two sides, a beaut…
$66,900
6 room apartment in Astrosycy, Belarus
6 room apartment
Astrosycy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a residential house for year-round living in the village of Ostroshytsy, Logoyskoye…
$143,000
3 room apartment in Kamena, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamena, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment in a 2-storey block house with different entrances, in ag. Kameno. The ho…
$13,000
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/58
Three-bedroom apartment on the street Krinich house 4. Light and cozy. A quiet area with a g…
$58,500
Apartment in Rudnya, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House with a plot in D. Rudnya ❤️For sale half of a cozy brick house with a plot of 7.5 acre…
$29,900
2 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale 2-room apartment in LogoyskLiving area 52.4 m2, SNB 55.6 m2, kitchen 8.0 m2, rooms …
$54,500
