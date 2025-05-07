Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
6
6 properties total found
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
A cottage with a bath and all amenities in a picturesque place of the Logeshchina, not far f…
$75,500
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
25 acres of land and a house in the village of Ganevichi ❤️ A house with a spacious well-gro…
$11,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale space with an incredible atmosphere of coziness, warmth and tranquility in 48 km. f…
$195,000
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Cozy house with a large plot ❤️ One-level house in the landscaped village of Lyado with conv…
$11,000
Agency
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Modern house in the village of Krokva - your corner of peace and comfort! ❤️ Imagine living …
$35,000
Agency
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a house from a wooden log house in a picturesque place - Chebotari, Logoi district,…
$29,500
Properties features in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
