  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
41
Lahojsk selsaviet
34
Astrosycki selski Savet
28
Gajnenski selski Savet
14
154 properties total found
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Country house near the ski center "Logoisk" ❤️Atmospheric two-level cottage of timber on a l…
$364,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 183 m²
We will sell a 2-storey house in Logoysky district, ag. Ostroshitsy. The area of the house o…
$139,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Cottage for sale in D. Silici! Minsk region, Silici - distance from Minsk 27 km. In Silichy …
$39,500
House in Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Home in Super Locations! There are no neighbors near, behind the house meadows and a river …
$8,770
House in Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 284 m²
For sale a residential house for year-round living in the village of Ostroshytsy, Logoyskoye…
$143,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Cozy house for sale in Silichy, ST Fantasia-Silichi!25 km from Minsk, one of the most popula…
$195,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
The house is located just 13 km from Minsk, in the Logoi direction, in a picturesque place -…
$184,900
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 235 m²
I will sell a house in a beautiful place in a small quiet village of Zabichi. In the immedia…
$57,900
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house with peaceful energy! This place will become your place of…
$153,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in ST "Kalezeya" 19 km from Minsk. The plot is 9.9 acres on the hill.The foun…
$78,000
3 bedroom house in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern version of a traditional single-level house with a functional arrangement of rooms …
$77,700
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house in the village Znamenka Logoi district.Great investment! F…
$93,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale frame house 2022 built in ST "Telepotashnya"The total building area is 140 m2. The …
$119,900
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$76,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Residential cozy house in the picturesque garden partnership "Hope", Ostroshitsky S / s, Log…
$79,900
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Vostok 4) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadLarge and capital house…
$19,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Take your pine paradise! And 7.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Plus!❗⭐⭐10.25 acres, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$8,800
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a spacious, cozy house for a large family in the group. Pests of the Logoisk region…
$91,000
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The house adjacent to the reserve is located in a quiet place where you can relax from the b…
$75,500
House in Aleksycy, Belarus
House
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 325 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Markovshchyna with a detached guest house with a sau…
$160,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Technical characteristics of the house:- Total area of the house 63 sq.m., living area 46.1 …
$52,500
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a residential house in the Logoysky district, Gaina, 70 years of October street. Lo…
$15,500
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
A land plot of 10.5 acres with a brick building of a store of 145 m2 is sold with the possib…
$15,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Your perfect place to relax and live in nature! We offer to your attention a cozy cottage in…
$33,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Contract number with the agency 179/5 of 2025-04-18
$21,500
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!House with a plot of 5.86 acres in ST "Kol…
$33,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house and a bathhouse (guest house) built in 2024 with a plot of 10 acres in private owner…
$110,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
We present to your attention the unfinished preserved building in Silici, Central str.The ho…
$69,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale a new unique cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottage villag…
$87,000
