Residential properties for sale in Plescanicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Rudnya, Belarus
House
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy, strong house + 15 acres of land in private ownership, a quiet place. The ho…
$28,500
Apartment in Rudnya, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House with a plot in D. Rudnya ❤️For sale half of a cozy brick house with a plot of 7.5 acre…
$29,900
