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  3. Lahojsk District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

;
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
36
Lahojsk selsaviet
26
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
20
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
11
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30 properties total found
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Aesthetic and thorough garden 2-level house, fully ready for living, from gas silicate block…
$33,069
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer! Two houses on the same plot!Two houses on a plot of 7.89 acres in the developi…
$138,667
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House in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Modern cottage for year-round living in the cozy village of Monchaki for a comfortable and p…
$250,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Cozy brick house on a plot of 10 acres ❤️For sale a cozy brick house on a plot of 10 acres w…
$86,613
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
$155,904
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Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$230,000
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TekceTekce
House in Alieksycy, Belarus
House
Alieksycy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy house on a plot of 24 acres with forest and river ❤️ Good log house in 1948 on a plot o…
$72,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
10 acres of land for sale in the garden partnership "Veras 91" The plot is flat, square shap…
$17,000
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 376 m²
For sale a house 15 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Myadel direction, Minsk region, Logoy dist…
$139,000
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Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 421 m²
Luxury country house in Scandinavian style for a happy life.We present to your attention a t…
$381,335
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Near the ski resorts "Silichi" and "Logozhesk", a house for year-round living is sold.The pl…
$150,801
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
A popular destination for country holidays. Asphalt road to the garden partnership. In summe…
$49,889
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Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
$1,10M
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Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
$114,900
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House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Imagine a weekend morning. You wake up to the singing of birds, brew coffee and look out the…
$57,000
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Cottage in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
For sale a good house of individual design and layout 25 km from Minsk, 10 minutes from Mosc…
$142,600
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Cottage in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Area 315 m²
An exclusive property for sale. The estate near Logoisk. An excellent option for investing i…
$211,572
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House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale frame-back residential house of the Finnish project with a terrace.Total area: 108.…
$156,694
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Unique offer! Forest plot of 25 acres and a strong house near the lake just 29 km from Mosco…
$38,283
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Cottage in Cudzienicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzienicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
$699,000
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
$1,58M
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House in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!House with a plot of 5.86 acres in ST "Kol…
$27,040
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House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$65,826
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House in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
$82,500
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House in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell a house in Belarusian Switzerland, Logoysky district, D. Slizhino. Picturesque p…
$28,652
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
$132,900
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in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
$68,459
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House in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
It is for sale in a picturesque place.S/T Yagodka-2002 is surrounded by a forest, near the s…
$58,000
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Dacha in Myadel direction 27 km. from MKAD (ST Med-Vyach).The wooden house is lined with bri…
$10,227
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House in Bielaje, Belarus
House
Bielaje, Belarus
Area 51 m²
$6,063
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Property types in Lahojsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lahojsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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