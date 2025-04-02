Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Malye Nestanovichi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malye Nestanovichi, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
$12,850
House in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
$24,500
House in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Home in Super Locations! There are no neighbors near, behind the house meadows and a river …
$8,770
House in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House in a very cozy and comfortable place ✅ We show every weekend the village house in t…
$8,770
