Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
10
Lagos
13
Loule
40
Lagoa
24
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new 3-bedroom house is located in the northern part of Olhán, one of the most picturesqu…
$396,389
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go