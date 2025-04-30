Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Faro, Portugal

Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-detached 5-bedroom villa with swimming pool, private garden and garage for 2 cars, only…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning residence was designed by one of the most prestigious architects in Portugal t…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic 3-bedroom villa with 4 façades in Quarteira, near Vilamoura, one of the Algarve's …
$1,46M
Leave a request

