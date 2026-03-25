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Villas for sale in Alcantarilha, Portugal

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alcantarilha, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant two-storey villa with private pool, part of an exclusive set of only six villas, bel…
$839,115
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