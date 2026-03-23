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Villas for sale in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal

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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Located in the charming and authentic village of PÃªra, Algarve, this beautifully presented …
$653,931
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a fully self-sufficient off-grid estate in the heart of…
$781,245
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Discover a truly unique rural retreat in the hills of the Algarve a beautiful villa nestled …
$781,245
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AuraAura
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Discover a truly unique rural retreat in the hills of the Algarve a beautiful villa nestled …
$781,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Located in the charming and authentic village of PÃªra, Algarve, this beautifully presented …
$653,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
$914,307
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
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