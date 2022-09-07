  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. LuckyFish

LuckyFish

Belarus, Pliuski sielski Saviet
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 1 month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
luckyfish.by/
About the agency

LuckyFish is a country complex on the shores of Lake Snuda.
We are located in the Braslav Lakes National Park.

LuckyFish welcomes guests all year round.

We have everything for your comfortable rest.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 23:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Aleksey
Aleksey
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Staryy Stil
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 210 Сommercial property 3 Long-term rental 2
Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new te…
Leave a request
OOO RieltKafe
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 74 Сommercial property 7 Long-term rental 2 Lands 2
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a servi…
Leave a request
Garant uspeha
Belarus, Brest
Residential property 180 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 1 Lands 6
The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate A…
Leave a request
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Centralnoe
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 3 Сommercial property 16 Long-term rental 7 Lands 6
2013 – became the year of foundation for Real Estate Agency CENTRALNOYE LLC. Buying or selling real estate is an important event in our life. Selecting the right property that will fit all the important parameters, or finding a reliable buyer, given the increase in number of offers in th…
Leave a request
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Tvoya Stolica
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 188
Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Co…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go