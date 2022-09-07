Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new te…
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a servi…
The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate A…
2013 – became the year of foundation for
Real Estate Agency CENTRALNOYE LLC.
Buying or selling real estate is an important event in our life. Selecting the right property that will fit all the important parameters, or finding a reliable buyer, given the increase in number of offers in th…
Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Co…