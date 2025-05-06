Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
123
Krasici
88
Radovici
14
Lepetane
12
23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Floor 2
New villas for sale on the shores of the Bay of Kotor. Krasici, Tivat. This is a quiet, quie…
$846,350
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasici, Tivat Riviera, Boka Kotorska Bay Villa 1 is 200 m…
$584,957
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$2,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$3,59M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
House Djurasevichi, Tivat House 220 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. To the sea 100 meters. Vill…
$701,992
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: Villa in Mrčevac, Tivat – MontenegroThis modern family villa is located in the att…
$550,240
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Mrcevac, Tivat for sale. Currently under construction,…
$779,991
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,00M
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Villa on the first line Sold new villa on the first line in Krashichi on the first line. Th…
$1,87M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Semi-detached villa divided vertically, each unit of 250 m2.Each unit will have:Garage with …
$5,64M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two luxury villas with a beautiful view of the sea are for sale, only 10 meters away.Each vi…
$598,087
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive New Villa for Sale in Tivat - Krasici Escape to tranquility in the serene coast…
$549,112
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 516 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa on the first line of the sea with two swimming pools in Krt…
$5,91M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa in Botanika complex, Lustica Bay. Villa of 252.86 m2 (living area 167.20 m2)…
$2,65M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$5,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa in the Botanika complex, Lustica Bay. Villa of 338.47 m2 (living area 199.04…
$3,64M
