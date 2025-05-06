Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
123
Krasici
88
Radovici
14
Lepetane
12
23 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
text
$339,909
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Course Villas in Montenegro: Luštica Bay embodies the serene Mediterranean lifes…
$4,40M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 200 m²
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$5,71M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Site   with an area of ​​272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of ​​160 s…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
A very beautiful villa, 130 meters to the sea, is located in the picturesque village of Kras…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Semi-detached villa divided vertically, each unit of 250 m2.Each unit will have:Garage with …
$5,64M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$633,370
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive New Villa for Sale in Tivat - Krasici Escape to tranquility in the serene coast…
$549,112
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
$1,74M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa in Botanika complex, Lustica Bay. Villa of 252.86 m2 (living area 167.20 m2)…
$2,65M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 3
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This fantastic, luxurious villa is a cascading building with a total living space of ~ 600 m…
$6,21M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,69M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$5,64M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

