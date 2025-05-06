Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
123
Krasici
88
Radovici
14
Lepetane
12
25 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a villa with an area of 300 square meters on the first coastline in Krasic…
$1,40M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
$339,909
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasici, Tivat Riviera, Boka Kotorska Bay Villa 1 is 200 m…
$584,957
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
the villa was built in 2019, is located on a area of ​​424 m2.   Villa Square 199 …
$650,850
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in Krasici, on the southern shore of the Tivat Bay, Lustica…
$3,98M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Delightful modern villa on the first line! The villa is located on the Lushtica peninsula, i…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,71M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We offer for sale a modern spacious villa of 240 square meters on the first line to the sea …
$2,16M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Site   with an area of ​​272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of ​​160 s…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$2,05M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
A very beautiful villa, 130 meters to the sea, is located in the picturesque village of Kras…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Cozy family villa for sale in Opatovo (Tivat), with beautiful sea views! The advantage of…
$496,970
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
$498,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
$633,370
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive New Villa for Sale in Tivat - Krasici Escape to tranquility in the serene coast…
$549,112
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 516 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa on the first line of the sea with two swimming pools in Krt…
$5,91M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
$1,74M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 384 m²
Floor 1/3
$564,755
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,69M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

