Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
123
Krasici
88
Radovici
14
Lepetane
12
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
97 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasici on the Lusti…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
For sale, a luxury villa on the seashore in the town of Krašići, in the beautiful bay of Bok…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
New, modern villa in Tivat 500 meters from the sea. The villa has 3 floors, 5 rooms, includ…
$644,198
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Large, three-story house with panoramic views 150 m from the sea and the beach. The house h…
$236,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Floor 2
New villas for sale on the shores of the Bay of Kotor. Krasici, Tivat. This is a quiet, quie…
$846,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a villa with an area of 300 square meters on the first coastline in Krasic…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A unique and exclusive offer is a large, four-story house a few steps from the beach in one …
$536,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
FIRST LINE. NEW FAMILY VILLA ON THE SEASHORE (without interior decoration). The villa is lo…
$912,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
text
$339,909
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 204 m²
Villa "Christina" in the village. Krasici - a unique stone villa right by the sea with 7 apa…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new village of 30 residential buildings 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have pan…
$531,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Three-storey villa with 5 bedrooms and a swimming pool 2 minutes from the sea in the village…
$735,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
FAMILY VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA IN THE BAY OF KOTOR Plot 550 m2 Living are…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
The villas have 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and one of the main advantages is the panoramic …
$633,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale villa in the quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides a ma…
$280,363
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
For sale a stunning villa in Krashichi, a suburb of Tivata, with a total area of 283m2 on a …
$830,706
Leave a request
Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasici, Tivat Riviera, Boka Kotorska Bay Villa 1 is 200 m…
$584,957
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Let you introduce a modern villa with a swimming pool, a large fenced area in a quiet area o…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
the villa was built in 2019, is located on a area of ​​424 m2.   Villa Square 199 …
$650,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including the basement, is 454 m2. The villa is sold fully equipped a…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Wonderful, new house on the 2nd line - just 30 meters from the sea. The house is fully furni…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Spacious and bright house in a developed area of ​​Tivat (Selyanovo) with a large, flat plot…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Course Villas in Montenegro: Luštica Bay embodies the serene Mediterranean lifes…
$4,40M
Leave a request
Villa in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa
Durasevici, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
$927,494
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go