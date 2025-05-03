Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Montenegro

14 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
ID 2097 For Sale: Luxurious Penthouse in a New Construction with Pool in Pržno! Are…
$993,173
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID-739 For Sale: New Penthouse in Dobra Voda with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views. Ar…
$364,472
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive Luxury Penthouse with Breathtaking Adriatic Views!   Discover this stunning …
$466,706
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse 66 m2 + terrace 84 m2, total 150 m2 Penthouse in the Sunny Side complex with a be…
$283,566
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$516,714
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$793,786
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Comfort and elegance: a penthouse on the first line by the sea in the suburb of Bara, at the…
$717,859
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

