Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Montenegro

Budva
46
Becici
13
Tivat
17
Bar
5
Penthouse Delete
37 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 188.00 m² Int…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 281.…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea view for sale in Tivat The penthouse is 68 square …
$258,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a penthouse with panoramic sea views and an excellent layout of 68 square meters…
$274,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and general infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2 in a developed …
$350,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive Luxury Penthouse with Breathtaking Adriatic Views!   Discover this stunning …
$466,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Introducing a remarkable attic apartment located in Dobrota (The Bay of Kotor), within a bea…
$323,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
$475,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Species penthouse in Budva from the developer. The apartment is located in the house in the …
$524,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 231.…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
For sale four-bedroom apartment in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment area is 169 m2…
$397,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.In this apartment …
$4,76M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Tivat Apartment on the penthouse level, interior area 65m² + 5m2 under sloping ceiling + te…
$244,397
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$516,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 27 - APARTMEN…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4/5
A large beautiful 4 bedroom apartment is available to purchase in Becici. The building has b…
$413,560
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$793,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

