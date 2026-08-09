Penthouses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Tivat, Montenegro

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 8/8
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Area: 620 m2 (320 m2 internal + 300 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 A …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
LOCATION This penthouse is located in Tivat, just 500m from the city center and 1km from …
$346,272
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
LOCATION This penthouse is located in Tivat, just 500 m from the city center. The beach a…
$415,526
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8/8
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Floor 6/6
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxury penthouse with panoramic sea views in the marina of superyachts Porto Montenegro, Tiv…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Floor 5/5
LOCATION This penthouse is located in Tivat within the exclusive Porto Montenegro, offeri…
$3,77M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Floor 4/4
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/8
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Floor 8/8
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$779,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Floor 8/8
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 357 m²
Area: 357 m2 (187 m2 + 170 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Garage space …
$3,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$816,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 4
Three-bedroom penthouse (141.76m² of interior space + 115.39m² terrace)The apartment feature…
$4,05M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 5/5
LOCATION Located in the center of Tivat, this apartment combines urban convenience with a…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Penthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Luxury Penthouse with 180° Sea Views in Porto Montenegro – Boka Place Experience life at the…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Penthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 239 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$867,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 4/4
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Area: 278 m2 (202 m2 + 76 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Luxurious f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Area: 200 m2 (114 m2 + 61 terraces + 25 m2 area with exclusive right of use) Bedrooms: 3 …
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Tivat Apartment on the penthouse level, interior area 65m² + 5m2 under sloping ceiling + te…
$244,397
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
$608,103
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 049 m²
Floor 5/5
$26,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea view for sale in Tivat The penthouse is 68 square …
$258,200
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$270,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
https://mdrealty.me/estate_proproperty/kvartira-v-tivat-2377/?utm_Source=tg#   Vicious
$243,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go