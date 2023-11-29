UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Tivat
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse
Clear all
27 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
3
282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
152 m²
4/4
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
152 m²
6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
151 m²
Exclusive offer in Tivat! Penthouse with panoramic views and two bedrooms near Porto Montene…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
143 m²
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
4
188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 188,00 m² I…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
3
231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 231.06 m² …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
437 m²
Seaview Duplex Penthouse is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro marina resort, in Tivat…
€3,87M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
300 m²
ID 595 Penthouse for sale with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Donja Lastya. Great location,…
€808,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
3
1
3/1
Tivat is a beautiful coastal town located in the southwestern region of Montenegro. It is on…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
313 m²
Total Area 313,7 Balcony/Terrace 28,03 SQM Pool size 33,60 SQM Penthouse is located i…
€3,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
105 m²
105/3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivat near the park and the school. A …
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
137 m²
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a panoramic view of the Tivat bay has…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
3
1
99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
€284,144
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
230 m²
Location: Tivat Apartment area: 230 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms: 2.5 Pri…
€975,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
€484,432
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
82 m²
3
The surface of the apartment is 62.25m² + 19.64m² terrace. Enjoying your morning coffee on t…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
4
4
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
150 m²
4/4
Panorama Tivat is a residential complex for 32 apartments located in the city of Tivat, Mont…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
