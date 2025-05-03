Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Montenegro

51 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
$338,393
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
ID 2097 For Sale: Luxurious Penthouse in a New Construction with Pool in Pržno! Are…
$993,173
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 188.00 m² Int…
$2,27M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 281.…
$3,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea view for sale in Tivat The penthouse is 68 square …
$258,200
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID-739 For Sale: New Penthouse in Dobra Voda with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views. Ar…
$364,472
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a penthouse with panoramic sea views and an excellent layout of 68 square meters…
$274,523
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and general infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2 in a developed …
$350,839
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive Luxury Penthouse with Breathtaking Adriatic Views!   Discover this stunning …
$466,706
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse 66 m2 + terrace 84 m2, total 150 m2 Penthouse in the Sunny Side complex with a be…
$283,566
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Introducing a remarkable attic apartment located in Dobrota (The Bay of Kotor), within a bea…
$323,654
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
$475,293
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Species penthouse in Budva from the developer. The apartment is located in the house in the …
$524,363
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 231.…
$2,64M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Penthouse 113 m2 in Bar. Penthouse in a new building 150 m from the sea with a sea view! G…
$430,406
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 1950 For Sale: New Luxury Penthouse with Panoramic Sea Views in Tivat. Location: Ti…
$260,677
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
