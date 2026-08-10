Penthouses for sale in Bar, Montenegro

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Penthouses in Bar, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
| 144 m² | 1 line | Underfloor heating | Elevator | Jacuzzi | SaunaSpacious penthouse for sa…
$392,006
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Penthouse in Montenegro with its roof terrace of 136+160 m2 with exclusive right of use.A un…
$690,399
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
$366,838
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Apartment with jacuzzi in Bar in Zetagradna For sale three-bedroom apartment 156 m2 Stru…
$414,946
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale is a luxury penthouse in the center of Bar, Zetagradnje. 135 m² total 95 m² living…
$466,814
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Penthouse 113 m2 in Bar. Penthouse in a new building 150 m from the sea with a sea view! G…
$430,406
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Sea view
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