Penthouses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Kotor, Dobrota - Two penthouse apartments with stunning views    Penthouses offering l…
$850,091
Agency
Adria Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
An amazing four bedroom penthouse for sale in Dobrota, from all windows and terraces of whic…
$669,098
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 4/4
Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a murmur, causally, the presence
$816,671
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Luxury_Sale_Dobrota#Penthouse_SaleID 92Sale Penthouse Apartment in DobrotaElegant seaside l…
$811,957
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
ID-980 - Penthouse for Sale in the Top Floor of a New Residential Complex in Dobrota, Kotor …
$326,965
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Пентхаус в новом комплексе с бассейном в Доброте, недалеко от города Котор. Квартира располо…
$579,782
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6
ID 665 Penthouse for sale in a new residential complex, Dobrota. A residential complex w…
$347,678
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Introducing a remarkable attic apartment located in Dobrota (The Bay of Kotor), within a bea…
$323,654
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/4
Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a murmur, causally, the presence
$871,116
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
