Penthouses with garage for sale in Montenegro

27 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
$338,393
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID-739 For Sale: New Penthouse in Dobra Voda with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views. Ar…
$364,472
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a penthouse with panoramic sea views and an excellent layout of 68 square meters…
$274,523
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive Luxury Penthouse with Breathtaking Adriatic Views!   Discover this stunning …
$466,706
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
$475,293
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Species penthouse in Budva from the developer. The apartment is located in the house in the …
$524,363
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.In this apartment …
$4,76M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$516,714
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
$2,64M
Penthouse in Krasici, Montenegro
Penthouse
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
TWO NEW VILLAS FOR SALE IN TIVAT, KRASICI WITHOUT AGENCY COMMISSION +1% DISCOUNT FROM US! …
$559,330
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 27 - APARTMEN…
$2,91M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$793,786
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M.We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pent…
$3,49M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Comfort and elegance: a penthouse on the first line by the sea in the suburb of Bara, at the…
$717,859
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.This apartment is lo…
$3,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
