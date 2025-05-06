Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Rafailovici
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
$420,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 4
For sale, luxuriously furnished penthouse with an open view of the sea, on the first line of…
$699,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go