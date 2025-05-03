Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Montenegro

Budva
46
Becici
13
Tivat
17
Bar
5
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go