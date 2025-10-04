  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica

New buildings for sale in Podgorica

apartments
259
houses
19
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Prodaje se garsonjera – Stari aerodrom   📍 Lokacija: Stari aerodrom 🏠 Površina: 31 m² 🏢 Sprat: poslednji sprat zgrade Zetagradnje ✨ Pogodnost: odlična za život i kao investicija 💶 Cijena: 82.000 €   Garsonjera se nalazi u modernoj zgradi Zetagradnje, dobro održavanoj i na odličnoj lokaciji. …
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se konforan dvosoban stan na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu starije zgrade.Stan je renoviran i kompletno opremljen za zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$120,882
Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 63 m², na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta, u neposrednoj blizini autobuske stanice. Stan je djelimično namješten, funkcionalnog rasporeda i nalazi se na dobro povezanoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za svakodnevni život ili izdavanje. Cijena stana iznosi 103.000 €
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se dvosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na trecem spratu u zgradi koja ne posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$950,625
Smještena u Gornjoj Gorici, na samo 2 km od Big Fashion Mall-a i City Kvarta, ova luksuzna vila od 231 m² nudi sve za moderan i elegantan način života.Opremljena privatnim bazenom, spoljnom kuhinjom sa toaletom, saunom, pametnim kućnim sistemom, sigurnosnim kamerama, podnim grijanjem, multi-…
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Prodaje se prostran stan u j zgradi Vektra, Preko Morače, na izuzetnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi na V spratu i ima površinu od 114 m², uz tri terase koje dodatno doprinose udobnosti života. Prostorna i funkcionalna struktura stana uključuje prostranu dnevnu sobu, dvije spavaće sobe, kuhinju, …
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se garsonjera površine 31 m² sa zasebnom kuhinjom. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, kod zgrade Palade, smjesten na drugom spratu. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 300 €
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$258,194
Stan površine 86m2 na poslednjem, osmom spratu, u samom centru Podgorice u neposrednoj blizini Trga Nezavisnosti. Iz stana se pruža izuzetan pogled na trg, ulicu Slobode, kao i na most Milenijum i druge objekte u blizini. Stan se  prodaje u potpunosti namješten. Stan zauzima cijelu površinu…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,582
Izdaje se poslovni prostor na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici! Okružen buticima, kancelarijama i poslovnim sadržajima, predstavlja idealno mjesto za vaš biznis.🔹 Prostor se prostire na 3 nivoa i kompletno je opremljen modernim kancelarijskim namještajem.🔹 Raspored: više odvojeni…
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan na Zabjelu!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 37m2 i odlicno je prostorno iskoriscen!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 115 m² u novoj luksuznoj zgradi na vrhunskoj lokaciji – naselje Preko Morače, preko puta Hrama. Stan se nalazi na 1. spratu i opremljen je najmodernijim sistemima, uključujući smart home tehnologiju, split sistem grijanja i hlađenja, kao i podno grijanje. Ras…
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Prodaje se jednosoban stan na Zabjelu u izgradnji!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 46m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju!Posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavacu sobu, mali hodnik sa mjestom za ormar, kupatilo i terasu.Rok zavrsetka kraj 2025. Godine
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$103,278
Prodaje se polunamješten jednosoban stan površine 40m², smješten na šestom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom, na Starom Aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba i kupatilo. Stan posjeduje francuske balkone, koji mu daju dodatnu prozračnost i …
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$259,896
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Acton zgradi iza Volija u City kvartu. Nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu. Stan je opremljen namjestajem luksuznih brendova, kao i Bosch bijelom tehnikom. Stolarija je sa troslojnim staklom i elektricnim roletnama. U kupatilu postoji podno grijanje. Postoji mogucnost kup…
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Zagoricu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 54
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Prodaje se kuca u Tolosima. Kuca je ukupne povrsine 150m2 i nalazi se na placu povrsine 500m2! Prodaje se neopremljena! Kuca je prizemna uz mogucnost renoviranja i opremanja potkrovlja. Predata za legalizaciju!
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$505
Moderno opermljena garsonjera nalazi se na V spratu zgrade. Spremna za useljenje - odmah
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$394,333
Na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici, u zgradi pored Hrama na Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona (investitor Normal Company), prodaje se prostran i funkcionalan stan.🏡 Struktura:✔ prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na terasu✔ trpezarija i kuhinja✔ tri spavaće sobe✔ dvije terase✔ kupatilo +…
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Prodaje se jednosoban stan u izgradnju na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 40.5m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju.U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto.Rok zavrsetka Decembar 2025. Godine
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Central Pointu.Stan se nalazi u prvoj zgradi, ukupne kvadrature 52m2!Kompletno je opremljen i spreman za zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$410,764
Na prodaju moderna kuca u Gornjoj Gorici.Kuca je ukupne kvadrature 200m2 i nalazi se na placu od oko 600m2.Posleduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, trpezariju sa kuhinjom, 3 spavace sobe, jednu radnu sobu kao dodatak uz garazu, gostinjski wc, kupatilo i krovnu terasu povrsine 80m2.Idealna je za mira…
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 48m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazini hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba i terasa. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. U cijenu je uracunato privatn…
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 42m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 42m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 42m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 42m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 42m2, Stari Aerodrom
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupje kvadrature 42m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade.Pogled na bulevar i novi Dadi Kompleks.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban stan, površine 55m2, u polusuterenu privatne kuće, u Momišićima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i ostava. Kuća se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke, u blizini svih sadržaja neop…
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,275
Prodaje se i izdaje prostran dupleks stan površine 160 m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Bulevar Josipa Broza, Stari Aerodrom.🔹 Struktura stana:Donji nivo (49 m² – uknjižen): prostran i svijetao dnevni boravak, moderna kuhinja sa trpezarijom, kupatilo i terasa. Prostor je …
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$281,667
Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 92 m² u starogradnji Preko Morače, po cijeni od 240.000 €. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift, a pripada mu i podrum. Smješten je na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u gradu, u neposrednoj blizini škole, vrtića, prodavnica i svih va…
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,582
Za izdavanje luksuzan stan u zgradi ELITE Residence, kod Capital Plaza-e – 118 m² + garažaIzdaje se prostran i moderno opremljen stan u jednoj od najprestižnijih zgrada u Podgorici – ELITE Residence, neposredno uz Capital Plaza.Struktura stana:Veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomT…
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$157,264
🏡 Na prodaju – Nov jednosoban stan, Ulica 4. jula   Prodaje se nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan površine 45 m².   📍 Lokacija: Ulica 4. jula 🏢 Dostupne jedinice: 1. i 3. sprat 🚗 U cijenu uključeno garažno mjesto 💶 Cijena: 134.000 € ✅ Kupac je oslobođen plaćanja poreza na promet nekretnina   S…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 91 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$45,160
Prodaje se razradjen biznis na odlicnoj lokaciji City Kvart. Lokal je ukupne povrsine 91m2, 73 unutar lokala i 18m2 bašta. Cijena zakupa za ovaj lokal iznosi 1100 €
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u City kvartu, površine 41 m², smješten na prvom spratu. Stan je funkcionalan i nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji u blizini tržnog centra, marketa, restorana i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa iznosi 450 €. Idealan je za pojedince ili parove koji žele da…
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Show all Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 95m2, Zabjelo
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
Na prodaju trosoban stan 95m², Zabjelo, Podgorica. 🏢 Nalazi se na visokom prizemlju. ✅ Struktura stana: Ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. 🚗 U cijenu je uračunato parking mjesto iza rampe. 📅 Rok završetka radova se očekuje u…
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 49 m², smješten iza Central Pointa, na visokom prizemlju. Stan je kompletno namješten, spreman za useljenje i nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji u blizini tržnog centra, marketa i svih važnih sadržaja. Pogodan je za stanovanje ili kao investicija za izdavan…
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Prodaje se jednosoban stan – Dalmatinska ulica   📍 Lokacija: Dalmatinska ulica 🏠 Površina: 40 m² 🚗 Privatno parking mjesto uključeno 🏢 Stan se nalazi u prizemlju zgrade   ✨ Cijena: 120.000 €   Idealna prilika za život ili investiciju!
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 41m², smješten na 6. (posljednjem) spratu stambene zgrade u naselju Blok 9.🔹 Osnovne karakteristike:Površina: 41m²Sprat: 6/6Zgrada posjeduje liftU blizini se nalazi veliki javni parkingStan je funkcionalnog rasporeda i dobro osvijetljenNalazi se na atrakti…
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se moderno namjesten jednosoban stan povrsine 45m2 u ulici Ksenije Cicvaric.Stan se nalazi na 1. spratu stambene zgrade.Cijena: 600€
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 45 m² u zgradi Nivel na Zabjelu, sa dodatnim garažnim mjestom od 13 m². Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu, moderno je uređen i kompletno opremljen. Zgrada posjeduje lift i nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 165.000 €
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Nalazi se na drugom spratu u zgradi koja posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan u Ulici 4. Jula u Podgorici.Stan se nalazi na 3. Spratu novoizgradjene zgrade Zetagradnje.Zgrada posjeduje 2 lifta.Stan posjeduje kuhinju sa svim potrebnim elementima i masinu za ves!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Bloku 6, na trećem spratu, kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini tri osnovne škole, fakulteta, trim staze, marketa i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa je 450 €. Idealno za samce, parove ili stude…
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi kod Super Volija u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 47m2!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$165,244
Prodaje se moderan dvosoban stan površine 64,40m², smješten na atraktivnoj lokaciji Starog aerodroma u Podgorici. Stan se nalazi u stambenoj zgradi u izgradnji, sa planiranim završetkom radova do kraja 2025. godine. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom, odvojena kuhinja, d…
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Prodaje se jednosoban stan povrsine 48m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji Tuški put.Stan se nalazi na 3. spratu stambene zgrade Gradnje promet  koja posjeduje dva lifta.Cijena: 120.000€
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 51m i nalazi se na 3. Spratu .Mogucnost zakupa parkinga za dodatnih 50€ mjesecno.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 46 m² na Starom aerodromu, u novoj zgradi Venture, po cijeni od 125.000 €. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu i orijentisan je ka dvorišnoj strani, što ga čini izuzetno tihim i prijatnim za stanovanje, bez gradske buke. Lokacija je idealna, u blizini se nalaze…
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 60m2, Palada, IZDAVANJE
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 60m2, Palada, IZDAVANJE
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 60m2, Palada, IZDAVANJE
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 60m2, Palada, IZDAVANJE
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 60m2, Palada, IZDAVANJE
Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 60 m² u zgradi Palada, Preko Morače, smješten u suterenu. Uz prostor je obezbijeđeno parking mjesto. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 900 €
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,291
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 82m2, smjesten na trecem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku 6. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se…
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 120m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, tri kupatila i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se n…
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$246,458
Prodaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, površine 80m2, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Zagoriču. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u mirnom dijelu grada, u bliz…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 41 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 41 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 41 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 41 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$206,556
📍 Poslovni prostor na prodaju – centar grada   Prodaje se atraktivan poslovni prostor površine 23 m² (prizemlje) + 18 m² (suteren), ukupno 41 m².   ✅ Dvoetažni prostor ✅ Klimatizovan ✅ Električna rolo zaštita ✅ Opremljen WC-om i kuhinjom   Posebna pogodnost: Prostor je već izdat pouzdanom za…
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se nemjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 47m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Postoji…
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$111,493
Na prodaju jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 44m2 i nalazi se na 4. Spratu zgrade iza Sicilije.Prodaje se sa svim stvarima!Trenutno je izdat na godinu dana, mogucnost zadrzavanja klijenata
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se lijepo namješten dvosoban stan – City Kvart   📍 Lokacija: City Kvart 📐 Površina: 74 m² 🏢 Sprat: 1. sprat 🚗 Parking: privatno parking mjesto   Stan je moderno i kompletno namješten, veoma prostran i funkcionalan. Sastoji se od dnevnog boravka sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, dvije spavaće…
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu!Stan je ukupje kvadrature 49m2 i nalazi se na trecem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift.Pogodan za kancelariju!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,335
Prodaje se komforan dvoetažni stan površine 113m², smješten na četvrtom spratu manje stambene zgrade u mirnom i uređenom dijelu Momišića, u neposrednoj blizini klinike Ars Medica.Struktura stana:Donji nivo: prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na veliku terasu, izdvojena kuhinja sa sopstvenim ba…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se poslovni prostor – 80 m² – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica     Izdaje se funkcionalan poslovni prostor ukupne površine 80 m², smješten na atraktivnoj i prometnoj lokaciji u naselju Stari Aerodrom. Prostor se sastoji od dvije etaže:   Prizemlje: 40 m² Suteren: 40 m²     Karakteristike p…
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade u City kvartu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinje, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispr…
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Jednosoban i nov jednosoban stan od 47m2 nalazi se u Central Pointu.  Lociran na prvom spratu zgrade, modernog dizajna, stan je spreman za useljenje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
Izdaje se dvosoban stan povrsine 80m2 na drugom spratu stambene zgrade u City Kvartu!Stan je kompletno opremljen i spreman za zivot!U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto pod rampom!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 46m2, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se red…
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
📍 Izdavanje dvosoban stan – Preko Morače, Podgorica   ✨ Prostran i funkcionalan stan na odličnoj lokaciji!   Površina: 70 m² Struktura: Dnevna soba + kuhinja + trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, dvije terase Sprat: 2. sprat (zgrada bez lifta) Stan je komforan, pogodan za porodicu ili bračni pa…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 125 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 125 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,817
Izdaje se poslovni prostor ukupne površine 125m² + 60m² terase, smješten na odličnoj lokaciji uz bulevar. Prostor je pogodan za različite djelatnosti, zahvaljujući atraktivnoj poziciji i dobroj vidljivosti. Cijena zakupa: 2.400€ mjesečno
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$154,917
Prodaje se dvosoban stan u izgradnji na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne povrsine 60m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade.Nalazi se na trenutno najtrazenijoj lokaciji za kupovinu i prodaje se po povoljnoj cijeni
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se potpuno renovirana garsonjera na prizemlju kuce u Momisicima.Garsonjera je moderno opremljena i ima zaseban ulaz!Kuca je podijeljena po PD jedinicama i svaka se izdaje zasebno!U cijenu ukljucen EON premium paket sa internetom i televizijom i troskovi Vode.Struja se dodatno placa mj…
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Na prodaju jednosoban, namješten stan od 51 m² u City Kvartu, 5. sprat, južna orijentacija. Svijetao i funkcionalan, sa dnevnim boravkom, spavaćom sobom, kupatilom i terasom. Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten i trenutno je izdat pouzdanom zakupcu po cijeni od 550 € mjesečno (ugovor na godi…
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, površine 50m2, smjesten na prvom spratu privatne kuće, u Zagoricu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini Osnovne Škole “ Branko Bozovic”.U dvorištu kuće se nalazi i privatno park…
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se jednosoban moderno opremljen stan u ulici 4. Jula u Podogrici.Stan se nalazi na 4. Spratu novoizgradjene zgrade Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 60m², smješten u prizemlju stambene zgrade, na odličnoj lokaciji u neposrednoj blizini Sportskog centra Morača.🔹 Površina: 60m²🔹 Prizemlje zgrade – lako dostupan🔹 Ulaz sa tri strane – omogućava fleksibilan raspored i više pristupnih tačaka🔹 Video nadzor – …
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$103,278
Prodaje se garsonjera od 24m2 u Podgorici, između Autobuske stanice i Gintaša (Mall of Montenegro). Kompletno renovirano i namješteno novim, kvalitetnim, pažljivo biranim namještajem. Uređaji pod garancijom. Odvojena kuhinja, sa ugradnim elementima i granitnim sudoperom. Klimatizovano. Bez d…
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$187,778
Na prodaju – Kompletno namješten dvosoban stan sa parking mjestom i dvije terase, Tolosi.   Prodaje se prostran, kompletno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 61.05 m² na drugom spratu manje stambene zgrade (ukupno dva sprata) u mirnom dijelu Tološa.   Struktura i raspored:   Dvije prostrane s…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 25 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 25 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 25 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 25 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 25 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 25 m² na Zabjelu, po cijeni od 300 € mjesečno. Prostor se nalazi na odličnoj i lako dostupnoj lokaciji, pogodan za razne namjene – kancelariju, manju prodavnicu, frizerski ili kozmetički salon i slično
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Prodaje se nenamjsten dvosoban stan, povrsine 85m2, u Centru. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Smjesten je na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja ne posjeduje lift. U okruženju se nalaze državne institucije, nota…
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Izdaje se jednosoban stan sa garažom – Stari Aerodrom, zgrada Venture – 550 € mjesečno U ponudi za izdavanje je potpuno nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan sa garažnim mjestom, smješten u kvalitetnoj zgradi Venture na Starom Aerodromu. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu, površine 46 m² i opremljen …
Commerce Poslovni prostor 18 m² na Izdavanje – Vezirov Most, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 18 m² na Izdavanje – Vezirov Most, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 18 m² na Izdavanje – Vezirov Most, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 18 m² na Izdavanje – Vezirov Most, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 18 m² kod Vezirovog mosta, smješten u prizemlju. Prostor je pogodan za kancelariju ili slične djelatnosti. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 300 €
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Izdaje se opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 76m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Dalmatinskoj ulici.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa.Stan se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke.Ispr…
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$232,844
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Zagoricu!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 64m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu luksuzne zgrade! Opremljena najvecim stepenom izolacije kako zvucne tako i energetske, uradjena od najkvalitetnijih materijala cini da se osjeca spoj komfora i luksuza. Po…
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$644,836
Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 138m² na 1. spratu depandansa profesorske zgrade u Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona 92, sa pogledom na spomenik Sv. Petra Cetinjskog. Stan je prozračan, trostrano orijentisan (sjever–zapad–jug), sa velikim staklenim površinama, terasama na jugu i zapadu, te odlič…
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
Prodaje se renoviran trosoban stan u starogradnji, povrsine 90 m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade - Zabjelo. Stan se sastoji od tri spavace sobe, jednog kupatila i jednog toaleta, dnevne sobe, trpezarije i kuhinje.  Stan ima jednu terasu. Orijentacija istok-zapad. Parking je obezbijedjen i…
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$241,764
Prodaje se trosoban stan ukupne kvadrature 74m2 (U listu upisan 65m2) u ulici 4. Jula.Stan je kompletno renoviran i nalazi se na poslednjem 8. Spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift.Prodaje se sa svim stvarima!
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se jednosoban lijepo opremljen stan povrsine 40m2. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji u ulici 4. jula u novoj zgradi Razvrsja.Cijena: 500€
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Na prodaju je luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan površine 49 m² u modernom kompleksu Old Town Residence. Stan se nalazi na visokom prizemlju, pažljivo je dizajniran i opremljen kvalitetnim materijalima i namještajem, pružajući savršen spoj udobnosti i elegancije. Uz stan dolazi i pripadajuće…
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Izdaje se namjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 72m2, smjesten na sestom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini Osnovne skole "O…
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Na prodaju stan površine 48 m², smješten u zgradi Did Invest, na dobroj lokaciji, idealnoj za urbani i komforan način života.Iako kvadratura djeluje skromno, raspored prostorija je izvanredno organizovan, pa je svaki kvadrat pažljivo iskorišćen, što ovom stanu daje osjećaj prostranosti i lak…
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 100 m² u starogradnji, u naselju Preko Morače. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu u zgradi koja nema lift, odlikuje ga odlična struktura i funkcionalan raspored prostorija. Lokacija je izuzetno tražena, sa svim važnim sadržajima u blizini – škole, vrtići, marke…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Izdaje se poslovni prostor sa invetarom za kafic!Prostor je ukupne kvadrature 95m2 i nalazi se na jednoj od najtrazenijih lokacija u Podgorici
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$762,847
Na prodaju prelijep,komforan, 150m² trosoban stan sa trostranom orjentacijom, koji se nalazi na III spratu.   Nalazi se na sjajnoj lokaciji u blizini brda Ljubovic, u samom centru grada, na 5minuta od Hotela Hilton kao i Atlas Capitala. Stan se sastoji od komfornog dnevnog boravka, trpezarij…
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 51 m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Stan je lijepo i moderno namješten, funkcionalnog rasporeda i spreman za useljenje. Uz stan dolazi obezbijeđeno parking mjesto pod rampom. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 500 €
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 107m², smješten na prvom spratu Maksim zgrade, Preko Morače. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih institucija i sadr…
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$4,694
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuca, povrsine 370m2, na ogradjenom placu od 600m2, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dva dnevna boravka, kuhinja, trpezarija, pet spavacih soba, dva kupatila, dva garderobera, tri terase i garaza. Na placu se nalazi i pomocni objekat, kao i manji…
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
Predstavljamo vam nov, neuseljavan stan vrhunske izrade i dizajna, u jedinstvenom kompleksu koji spaja moderan stil života i sve što vam je potrebno — na dohvat ruke.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 61m2 i nalazi se na 7. Spratu luksuznog kompleksa!Novi lifestyle u najbrže rastućem dijelu grada – i…
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Gornji Rogami, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Prodaje se trosobna kuća u Rogamima, površine 200 m², sa placem od 2.406 m². Kuća je moderno namještena, opremljena centralnim grijanjem, a u sklopu se nalaze i garaža i ostava. Smještena je u veoma mirnom i prijatnom okruženju, idealnom za porodični život. Cijena: 360.000 €. Vlasništvo uredno
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se poslovni prostor ukupne kvadrature 40m2 na Pobrezju!Poslovni se nalazi preko puta Doma Zdravlja!Idealan za kancelariju!Namjestaj ostaje u prostoru i buduci zakupac ga moze koristiti!
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se dvosoban nenamješten stan površine 69m² na prvom spratu stambene zgrade na atraktivnoj lokaciji – Pobrežje.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Stan je pogodan kako za stanovanje, tako i za poslovne djelatnosti.Ispred …
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$126,750
Lijepo namješten jednosoban stan dostupan za prodaju u Podgorici.Zgrada se nalazi na Zabjelu, pored osnovne škole. Stan je smješten na drugom spratu, a zgrad ima lift. Površine je 42m2, odličnog rasporeda i izuzetno prozračan i osvijetljen.U sklopu cijene je i garažno mjesto u suterenu predv…
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$112,667
Prodaje se funkcionalna i potpuno opremliena garsonjera povrsine 30m2, smjestena u atraktivnom naselju City kvart. Stan je spreman za useljenje, sa urednim vlasnistvom 1/1 i ukljucuje mali balkon.   • Cijena: 96.000€ (fiksno) • Parking mjesto obezbijedjeno • Orijentacija: ka dvorisnoj strani…
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Izdaje se prazan dvosoban stan u Bloku 9!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i izdaje se kao kancelarija!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Zgrada posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svi…
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se prazan dvosoban stan u strogom Centru grada!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 69m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade bez lifta!Idealan kao poslovni prostor!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski prostor uz obavezan depozit!
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 63m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period…
