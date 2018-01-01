  1. Realting.com
VALUE.ONE

Montenegro, Mediteranska 8, 85310, Budva, Montenegro
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2015
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Website
value1estates.com
Company description

VALUE.ONE is a Premium Property Brokerage in Montenegro offering our clients a selection of wide range of properties on the coast of Montenegro. We are a team of professionals that have wide experience of working in international financial, investment and real estate companies. We love finding great value offers for our clients and facilitate investment in Montenegrin property market.

Services

Selection of the best properties and property purchase deal support up to signing of the sales contract:

  • Property selection in Montenegro in accordance with your criteria;
  • Real estate market analysis;
  • Advisory on all costs associated with the property purchase and property maintenance;
  • Assistance in apartments booking;
  • Meeting at the airport;
  • Property site visit tour (free of charge within first 2 days);
  • Preliminary legal examination of the property title documents;
  • Formation of a documentation package for the sales and purchase deal;
  • Bank account opening in Montenegro;
  • Financial, banking and legal advice at all stages;
  • Assistance in English, French, Russian, Serbian.
Our agents in Montenegro
Anton Shamarin
Anton Shamarin
9 properties
