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Houses near golf course for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

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Kolasin
22
Drpe
3
Smailagica Polje
3
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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
One bedroom 80m² House for sale next to ski resort with 600m² of land! All Seasons Blatin…
$167,590
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Property types in Kolašin Municipality

villas
chalets

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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