Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
47
Drpe
3
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
House for sale in Krašići, Tivat. This modern villa in Krašići is built on 4 levels. The v…
$692,022
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
House for sale in Perast, Kotor Bay. This is a beautiful stone house with an impeccable vie…
$847,192
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A house made of natural wood with four bedrooms and a large household p…
$405,433
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Beautiful house for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. This stone built house is 10 meters away fr…
$1,27M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Main and a summer house for sale in Orahovac, Kotor Bay. The main house is 180m2 in additio…
$409,890
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Villa for Sale, Bečići Spacious, tranquil, light luxury villa with 3 large terraces, a 12 m…
$692,022
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
House for sale in Prčanj, Kotor Bay. This house with a stone facade is situated on the water…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
House for sale in Drobni Pijesak, Budva Riviera. This is a luxury villa with a fantastic vi…
$959,085
Leave a request

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

villas
chalets
duplexes

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go