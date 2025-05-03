Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
House for sale on the 1st line in the Bay of Kotor House area — 130 m2. Consists of living …
$338,204
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-406. House in Budva with a Sea and Mountain ViewFor sale big house in Budva with a sea an…
$1,01M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Villa "Roda" in the city. Budva is a stone villa in the heart of the city with 5 bedrooms, m…
Price on request
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Spacious luxury villa of new construction, located in the quiet village of Genovici next to …
$1,40M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 760 m²
Premium Villa Montenegro, Djenovici Year of construction 2019 Plot area 2000 sq. m. total a…
$1,72M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$242,792
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury house for sale in Blizikuće on Budva Riviera. Stunning sea view can be seen from eac…
$873,833
House in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-2241. Three-storey house with sea view in Bar.For sale three-storey house with sea view i…
$335,227
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Luxury unique villa for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The villa has a breathtaking sea view of …
$2,44M
3 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-402. Beautiful House in Budva with a Sea View.For sale beautiful house in Budva with a se…
$368,750
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 164 m²
D9-2131. New house with swimming pool in BarNew house with swimming pool in Bar, Polje distr…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-2661. Villa Elia modern three–story house with a swimming poolFor sale Villa Elia is a m…
$1,26M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
D4-423. House with five separate apartments, Lastva Grbaljska For sale house with a 5 apartm…
$476,689
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
House for sale in Perazića Do, Budva Riviera. The house has an open view of the sea. This …
$399,619
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Main and a summer house for sale in Orahovac, Kotor Bay. The main house is 180m2 in additio…
$409,890
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-421. Magnificent Villa with Swimming Pool and Sea View in BudvaFor sale magnificent villa…
$570,551
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Charming stone house with a beautiful garden and yard, located in the quiet village of Lepet…
$316,731
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Villa for Sale, Bečići Spacious, tranquil, light luxury villa with 3 large terraces, a 12 m…
$692,022
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-403. Three Level Villa in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale Villa or Mini-hotel in Budva wit…
$659,280
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-420. Luxurious Villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunning Adriatic Sea.For sale a uniqu…
$3,91M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
D9-2012. Modern House with Pool and Sea views in Bar Green BeltSale of a beautiful villa in …
$648,106
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
This house for sale is located in a quiet part of Budva Riviera in the village called Perazi…
$1,23M
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-416. Two Beautiful Villas with Panoramic Sea View For sale complex of two new villas with…
$1,49M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-422. Cozy House in Petrovac For sale cozy house in Petrovac .  Area of the house 100m2. …
$345,186
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

villas
chalets
duplexes

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
