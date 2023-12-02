UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Kolašin Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
139 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
121 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€320,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
4
3
3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
€950,000
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
Development Plot in Bigova Bay Welcome to Bigova Bay, an idyllic and charming fish…
€1,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
4
310 m²
Stunning Sea View Villas for Sale in the suburb of Herceg Novi just minutes away from Lazure…
€890,000
Villa 1 bedroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1
1
1 m²
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
€99,000
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2
2
200 m²
This is a calm, quiet area with a beautiful panoramic sea view, which is ideal for those who…
€530,000
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
A plot of land for sale in Krašići, Tivat. The 300 m2 of land comes with a construction plan…
€160,000
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
The project is located on the front line of Kotor Bay, in the village of Risan. Part of the …
€2,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
2
158 m²
This newly built villa in Herceg Novi features a stunning sea view of the Bay. The villa is …
€270,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
3
170 m²
Brand new villa for sale in Budva with stunning sea view and an infinity swimming pool. The …
€550,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
4
300 m²
This beautiful waterfront villa is located in Kostanjica and has its own private land along …
€1
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 800 m²
This urbanized land is located above Sveti Stefan and Przno in the vicinity of Monastries of…
€380,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5
5
330 m²
Luxury villa in Rezevici, Budva is located in a natural, beautiful, and peaceful environment…
€1,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
7
3
360 m²
The villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terraces with beautiful sea view, large gara…
€290,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
4
250 m²
Villa in Budva for Sale 4 Touristic Villas each with its own swimming-pool, garden, parking…
€285,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5
4
400 m²
Villa for Sale, Bečići Spacious, tranquil, light luxury villa with 3 large terraces, a 12 m…
€650,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with rent
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2
2
156 m²
Luxury Dukley Gardens feature Apartment for sale are located in a prime location of Zavala p…
€890,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
3
266 m²
Villa in Kumbor for Sale, Herceg Novi. Newly built and never used villas are waiting for new…
€340,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
4
290 m²
Brand new villa for sale in Tivat. This property is located in the quiet part of the city of…
€1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
3
180 m²
Beautiful Villa for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The villa is near the Porto Montenegro com…
€695,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with sauna
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5
5
400 m²
House for sale in Bečići, Budva Riviera. This property is a beautiful villa at a close prox…
€2,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with sauna
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
5
600 m²
Luxury unique villa for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The villa has a breathtaking sea view of …
€2,29M
