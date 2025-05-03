Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
47
Drpe
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
A building for sale in Kolašin, Paradise Village. Close to the ski resort. The house is in p…
$230,574
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

villas
chalets
duplexes

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go