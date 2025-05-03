Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
47
Drpe
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a new beautiful chalet-style villa in Drijenak, Kolašin, Montenegro.The plot is …
$448,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$242,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a three-level …
$1,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

villas
chalets
duplexes

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go