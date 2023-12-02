UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Residential
Houses
Houses
Houses for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
villas
23
chalets
5
House
Clear all
133 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3
80 m²
D5-244. House in Krasici For sale House in Krasici Area of the house 80 m2 House consist 2…
€250,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
207 m²
THREE-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale three-level ap…
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
127 m²
TWO-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale is a two-level a…
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale Duplex loft in a prem…
€350,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
€57,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4
148 m²
€230,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
6
300 m²
3
D4-412. Beautiful villa in LastvaFor sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool in Lastva, Bu…
€600,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
139 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€350,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
121 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€320,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
6
5
479 m²
3
D4-406. House in Budva with a Sea and Mountain ViewFor sale big house in Budva with a sea an…
€900,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
75 m²
D5-505. House in the Old Town in BudvaFor sale House in the Old Town in Budva 75 m2 + 20 m2 …
€420,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4
2
220 m²
2
D9-5431. New villa in Zeleni pojas, BarNew villa for sale Bar,Zeleni pojas. With building pe…
€330,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
164 m²
D9-2131. New house with swimming pool in BarNew house with swimming pool in Bar, Polje distr…
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
6
288 m²
3
D4-403. Three Level Villa in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale Villa or Mini-hotel in Budva wit…
€590,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4
2
181 m²
2
D4-402. Beautiful House in Budva with a Sea View.For sale beautiful house in Budva with a se…
€330,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3
2
90 m²
D5-502. House in Dostijeva/BudvaFor sale House in Dostijeva/Budva 90 m2 3 storey 4+1 room…
€300,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
340 m²
3
D9-2241. Three-storey house with sea view in Bar.For sale three-storey house with sea view i…
€300,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
164 m²
The chalet is located in the valley of the Plasnica River (a tributary of the Tara) The are…
€398,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
4
3
3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
1
2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
1
2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
€350,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4
2
124 m²
2
D4-400. House in BudvaFor sale house in Budva near the sea. Area of the house 124m2 and are…
€410,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5
4
345 m²
3
D9-2661. Villa Elia modern three–story house with a swimming poolFor sale Villa Elia is a m…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
630 m²
2
D9-3123. House in UlcinjFor sale house in Ulcinj, 630 m2. The house consists of separate a…
€525,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
Development Plot in Bigova Bay Welcome to Bigova Bay, an idyllic and charming fish…
€1,85M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2
1
120 m²
House on a Great Location with Views of Kotor Bay Welcome to your dream home in Montenegro! …
€210,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
2
184 m²
Dobrota Stone House For Sale is just 100 meters from the seafront. The property is easily ac…
€600,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3
4
310 m²
Stunning Sea View Villas for Sale in the suburb of Herceg Novi just minutes away from Lazure…
€890,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4
2
119 m²
Waterfront Renovation House in Dobrota is now for sale. This property represents an excellen…
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1
1
1 m²
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
€99,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
