Houses for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

133 properties total found
2 room house in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
D5-244. House in Krasici For sale House in Krasici Area of the house 80 m2 House consist 2…
€250,000
per month
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale three-level ap…
€950,000
per month
Close
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
TWO-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale is a two-level a…
€650,000
per month
Close
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale Duplex loft in a prem…
€350,000
per month
Close
House in Kolasin, Montenegro
House
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€57,000
per month
Close
4 room house in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
€230,000
per month
Close
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-412. Beautiful villa in LastvaFor sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool in Lastva, Bu…
€600,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€350,000
per month
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€320,000
per month
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-406. House in Budva with a Sea and Mountain ViewFor sale big house in Budva with a sea an…
€900,000
per month
House in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
House
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Area 75 m²
D5-505. House in the Old Town in BudvaFor sale House in the Old Town in Budva 75 m2 + 20 m2 …
€420,000
per month
3 room house with parking, with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-5431. New villa in Zeleni pojas, BarNew villa for sale Bar,Zeleni pojas. With building pe…
€330,000
per month
House with parking, with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
House with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Area 164 m²
D9-2131. New house with swimming pool in BarNew house with swimming pool in Bar, Polje distr…
Price on request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-403. Three Level Villa in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale Villa or Mini-hotel in Budva wit…
€590,000
per month
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-402. Beautiful House in Budva with a Sea View.For sale beautiful house in Budva with a se…
€330,000
per month
2 room house in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
D5-502. House in Dostijeva/BudvaFor sale House in Dostijeva/Budva 90 m2 3 storey 4+1 room…
€300,000
per month
House with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
House with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-2241. Three-storey house with sea view in Bar.For sale three-storey house with sea view i…
€300,000
per month
3 room house in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
The chalet is located in the valley of the Plasnica River (a tributary of the Tara) The are…
€398,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
€950,000
per month
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
€650,000
per month
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-400. House in BudvaFor sale house in Budva near the sea. Area of the house 124m2 and are…
€410,000
per month
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-2661. Villa Elia modern three–story house with a swimming poolFor sale Villa Elia is a m…
€1,10M
per month
House in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
House
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-3123. House in UlcinjFor sale house in Ulcinj, 630 m2.  The house consists of separate a…
€525,000
per month
Villa in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 m²
Development Plot in Bigova Bay Welcome to Bigova Bay, an idyllic and charming fish…
€1,85M
per month
2 room house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a Great Location with Views of Kotor Bay Welcome to your dream home in Montenegro! …
€210,000
per month
4 room house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Dobrota Stone House For Sale is just 100 meters from the seafront. The property is easily ac…
€600,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Stunning Sea View Villas for Sale in the suburb of Herceg Novi just minutes away from Lazure…
€890,000
per month
4 room house in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Waterfront Renovation House in Dobrota is now for sale. This property represents an excellen…
€850,000
per month
Villa 1 bedroom in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
€99,000
per month
