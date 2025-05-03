Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

16 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Drpe, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
$719,097
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 43,4 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$169,539
Close
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 68.39 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under co…
$267,194
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a new beautiful chalet-style villa in Drijenak, Kolašin, Montenegro.The plot is …
$448,714
Close
Chalet 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Chalet 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
$387,206
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 54,17m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$211,698
Close
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASINA, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Duplex Loft is for sale in a p…
$381,570
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drpe, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
$1,04M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
A two-bedroom duplex apartment of 76.73 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under co…
$299,746
Close
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
DUPLEX APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a duplex apartment …
$687,267
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a three-level …
$1,00M
4 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a house with an area of 180 m2, located on a plot of 508 m2 with a regular squar…
$423,849
Close
6 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
A building for sale in Kolašin, Paradise Village. Close to the ski resort. The house is in p…
$230,574
Close
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3
A three-bedroom duplex apartment of 121,15 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under…
$473,241
Close
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 67,52 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under co…
$263,803
Close
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
A three-bedroom duplex apartment of 93.14 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under …
$363,832
Close
