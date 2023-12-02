Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Kameno

Residential properties for sale in Kameno, Montenegro

1 property total found
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Kameno, Montenegro
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Kameno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Ready apartment fot living in Herceg Novi, Montenegro!   We offer you a view apartment w…
€215,500
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kameno, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir